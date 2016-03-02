Home Contact Sitemap Checkout
 
                         



Top Stories

{Morrison receives national medal }

Morrison receives national medal

About the only thing that matches Scotty Morrison s smile is his enormous heart.
{Highlands East reeve recovering from fall }

Highlands East reeve recovering from fall

The reeve of Highlands East was in hospital for surgery on Dec. 25 following a bad fall on Dec. 23. Burton slipped on the ice, falling and landing on both knees, he said.
{Commercial tax rates unlikely to drop}

Commercial tax rates unlikely to drop

It s unlikely that commercial and industrial tax rates in the townships of Haliburton County will be reduced any time soon.
{Looking ahead to 2017: local politicians weigh in}

Looking ahead to 2017: local politicians weigh in

The new year is a time for reflection for many individuals and the same can be said for area politicians, who have taken the time to look back at the accomplishments of 2016, and ahead to the goals for 2017.
{4Cs honours longtime board director and volunteer}

4Cs honours longtime board director and volunteer

Murray Tripp has been on both sides of the food bank in Haliburton.
{Falcons outpace Hawks in Haliburton}

Falcons outpace Hawks in Haliburton

There s a lot the senior Red Hawks can appreciate after a 46-39 loss to the visiting Fenelon Falls Secondary School Falcons in Kawartha High School Basketball League action on Monday, Dec. 19 in Haliburton, says assistant coach Dan Lapierre.
{Dysart welcomes public to sesquicentennial celebration}

Dysart welcomes public to sesquicentennial celebration

Surrounded by articles and artifacts of Dysart s past in the Haliburton Highlands Museum, its director and Dysart 150 organizing committee member Kate Butler said she wants everyone to join her and Dysart in celebrating the community s sesquicentennial.
{Jr Red Hawks basketball team wins first game}

Jr Red Hawks basketball team wins first game

On Dec. 21, the Red Hawks junior basketball team went to Peterborough to participate in two interlock series games. First they played Thomas A. Stewart Secondary (TASS) in the morning and then in the afternoon played Norwood District High School.
{TROUT looks for funding from Highlands East}

TROUT looks for funding from Highlands East

The following are brief reports of items discussed at the Dec. 12 meeting of Highlands East council.
{Donation makes LGBTQ materials easier to find }

Donation makes LGBTQ materials easier to find

There was a time when all one could find in a local library about gay, lesbian and transgender issues was confined to a line in the encyclopedia. It wasn t that long ago either, says Marg Cox, executive director of Point in Time Centre for Children, Youth
{Some confused over 'hold and secure'}

Some confused over 'hold and secure'

As word spread through the many communities served by Trillium Lakelands District School Board that a threat had come in on Dec. 16, there was confusion over what response the board was taking.
{Kosy Korner for sale}

Kosy Korner for sale

One of Haliburton s most iconic restaurants is up for sale. The Kosy Korner, owned by Ann and Alan Gordon, was listed with Trophy Property Corp. on Wednesday.
{Haliburton Highlands hit by winter blast}

Haliburton Highlands hit by winter blast

December has been more wintry than in recent years, bringing substantial snowfall and cold temperatures, giving skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers reason to cheer.
{School honours former student}

School honours former student

Wilberforce Elementary School honours former student Taylor Donaldson with special spot in new library.
{Chamber looks ahead to 2017 gala}

Chamber looks ahead to 2017 gala

The celebration of the 2017 Business and Community Achievement Awards may be months away, but the Haliburton Highlands Chamber of Commerce has already got the wheels turning on the popular event.
{County ambulance purchase made with paramedic safety in mind }

County ambulance purchase made with paramedic safety in mind

Haliburton County will proceed with the purchase of a new, single-stretcher ambulance after councillors had questions answered during a Dec. 14 meeting.
{Donation helps Community Living remember special individual}

Donation helps Community Living remember special individual

Donna Jones loved to play records. She could often be found in her room with music strewn all over the floor, as she was singing, dancing and laughing.
{Red Hawks tournament is just the beginning}

Red Hawks tournament is just the beginning

There s a lot to be said about learning by doing.
{First league victory seized by Red Hawks hockey team}

First league victory seized by Red Hawks hockey team

The first win of the season was more about respect for the game than it was about dominating the opponent, said Red Hawks hockey coach Ron Yake.
{4Cs honours longtime board director and volunteer}

4Cs honours longtime board director and volunteer

Murray Tripp has been on both sides of the food bank in Haliburton.
{Petition calls for public funding for low income adult dental coverage}

Petition calls for public funding for low income adult dental coverage

Very little data exists on the dental health of the adult population in Haliburton County. In fact, there is little data on adult dental health available broken down by region, which makes pinpointing the needs of the local community tricky.
{Champion inspires JDHES students}

Champion inspires JDHES students

What better way to be a champion than to learn from one. Local students at Haliburton s middle school are finding inspiration to better themselves and their community through Classroom Champions.